Activist and Twitter power broker Yashar Ali has been ordered to pay his future earnings to oil heiress Ariadne Getty to settle a debt.

The ruling, handed down in Los Angeles County Superior Court Wednesday, is meant to settle a debt of $232,769 accrued over several years. Judge Michael Stern ruled that Ms. Getty is entitled to all future earnings from Mr. Ali’s income streams to settle the debt.

While it’s not clear the exact amount of money that Mr. Ali makes, his millions of Twitter followers and Substack subscribers indicated to the judge that he will be able to pay off the debt.

Mr. Ali was a popular journalist and activist who became famous for his ability to make friends in high places. A 2021 profile from Los Angeles Magazine painted him as a grifter who used rich people to gain influence in political circles. The article also details how he came to be in Ms. Getty’s debt.

Over the years, Ms. Getty and Mr. Ali became close while he worked for San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsome. Starting in 2012, according to Ms. Getty, Mr. Ali began borrowing large sums of money from the heiress, eventually totaling up to nearly $180,000.

The two reached a mutual agreement under which Mr. Ali would pay her back in monthly installments. He apparently made only two of the payments and defaulted.

