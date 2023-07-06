A Kentucky man was shot and killed Wednesday on Catholic University‘s campus in the District of Columbia’s Northeast area, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it found Maxwell Emerson, 25, of Crestwood, Kentucky, suffering from a gunshot wound at about 8:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Alumni Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Surveillance video showed two men walking from Michigan Avenue NE onto the campus to the plaza in front of Father O’Connell Hall, police told local NBC affiliate WRC-TV.

The suspect — who hasn’t been identified — shot Mr. Emerson after a few minutes before running away. He was at large as of Thursday morning.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other. Mr. Emerson‘s family told WRC that the suspect wasn’t known to Mr. Emerson or the family.

Mr. Emerson, who was a high school teacher and wrestling coach in the Louisville suburbs, was in town with his mother and brother for D.C.’s July Fourth celebration and to attend a workshop at the Library of Congress.

Mr. Emerson was shot while on his way to the workshop, the family told WRC.

Police said neither the suspect nor the victim was affiliated with Catholic University.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.