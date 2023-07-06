A swimming lake at a KOA campsite in Monroe County, Michigan, closed Wednesday and has been drained a week after an 18-year-old Ohio man drowned.

Anthony Shores Jr. was reported missing at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Monroe County/Toledo North KOA Holiday Campground and was found dead in the deep, opaque lake just 10 minutes later.

The drowning of Shores was the third such incident at the lake in the past three years.

The KOA (Kampgrounds of America) site is offering cancellations and full refunds to guests who hoped to use the pond. The reimbursement will be available for reservations from Wednesday through Sept. 4.

