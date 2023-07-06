The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned against buying or using Carolina Milano brand magnetic ball cubes Wednesday due to the risk they pose if swallowed.

The small balls are too powerful under new guidelines for recreational magnets issued on Oct. 21.

If ingested, the balls can connect to one another or to other metal inside a human body, which can cause obstruction, perforation, intestinal blockage, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Israel-based manufacturer Carolina Milano refused to issue a recall, according to the CPSC, prompting the agency to issue the public warning.

The CPSC did not mention whether any incidents of injury related to the product have been reported.

Carolina Milano has sold recreational magnets since 2014. The product is a cube comprised of 216 multicolored, 5-millimeter magnetic balls.

The cube is contained in a plastic case inside a tin and comes with a storage bag, instructional guide and card warning customers to keep the product away from children.

The CPSC said, “The Magnetic Balls Cubes were sold online at www.carolinamilano.com for about $27.”

Carolina Milano has not responded to a request for comment.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.