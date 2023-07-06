Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is reportedly no longer a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

One of the conservative group’s members said Thursday that the firebrand Georgia Republican was expelled from the group in a vote last month that hasn’t been publicly announced.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland Republican, told Politico.

Asked to elaborate on what those things were, Mr. Harris alluded to an ugly spat on the House floor in which Ms. Greene reportedly called Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, as a “little b————.”

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Mr. Harris told Politico on Thursday.

Mr. Harris said that Ms. Greene’s standing within the group had not been helped by her support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt-ceiling deal with President Biden, but that was not itself enough.

“I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should,” he said.

Neither a spokesperson for Ms. Greene nor a Freedom Caucus spokesperson responded to Politico’s request for comment Thursday.

