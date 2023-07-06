Conservative radio host Mark Levin said Target has agreed to carry his next book after its release, a change of heart he attributed to a backlash from his outraged supporters.

“Target just informed my publisher that it has reversed course and will be taking my new book in its stores upon its release,” Mr. Levin said in a tweet Thursday, one day after having told his audience the retail giant was refusing to do so.

“You folks are an immense force for free speech and market capitalism, and conservative authors and audiences everywhere will benefit from your patriotism.”

He added: “The silent majority is silent no longer.”

Mr. Levin, who also hosts a show on the Fox News Channel, announced Wednesday that Target had refused to carry “The Democrat Party Hates America,” published by Simon & Schuster’s conservative imprint Threshold, once the book is released in September.

He said the retailer “claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins.”

He also encouraged fans to pre-order his book on Amazon, where the title has already shot to the top of the retailer’s bestseller list in the Ideologies and Doctrines category.

His announcement prompted a social-media outcry against Target, already reeling from a conservative boycott over Pride Month merchandise such as “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits with room for male genitalia; LGBTQ-themed onesies for babies; and children’s books such as “Bye Bye Binary” and “I’m Not a Girl.”

Many of the LGBTQ books are available online but not in stores, according to the Target website.

Comments on Twitter included “Go woke go broke @Target,” “Target is losing billions for taking a stand against millions of Republicans,” and “Even More Reason to Never shop at @Target.”

“Insane!!!!” tweeted Christina Pushaw, rapid-response director for the Republican presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Others argued that Target may be trying to steer clear of politics after its ill-fated Pride Month foray by avoiding books with incendiary titles.

“I’m a fan, but understand Target’s stance,” digital-marketer Brian Ainsley Horn tweeted to Mr. Levin. “If they had a book called ‘The Republican Party Hates America’ you’d be blasting them for it. They just had an expensive lesson with the Pride stuff too. I’m sure they are wanting to stay out of politics.”

He added: “And most of us that would buy your book refuse to shop at Target anyway now.”

Ryan Grim, Washington bureau chief for The Intercept, was snarkier: “Can’t imagine why they didn’t want this screaming at their shoppers. Really unfair man.”

Target’s market capitalization has plummeted since the backlash over its Pride Month line, dropping from $74.19 billion on May 17 to $60.4 billion on Thursday, a decline of about 22%.

The Washington Times has reached out to Target for comment.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.