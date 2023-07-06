Unionized workers at Recreational Equipment Inc. are accusing the company of drawing out contract negotiations and using their liberal image to hide union-busting tactics.

The first REI location to unionize was in New York City last year, and the company responded by offering workers a temporary deal: Give up your right to strike and everyone gets pay raises. The workers took the deal and continued to negotiate a permanent contract with their employer.

The temporary contract expired in June and, despite pleas from REI to renew the temporary deal, the union refused and took back their right to strike. In response, the company docked pay across the board.

The pay cuts have hurt Manhattan employees significantly and reduced trust among the ranks who see the company’s progressive image as a lie.

Since the store, in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, officially recognized its union in March 2022, seven more stores have officially unionized, with more on the way.

The rush to unionize likely took the outdoor supply company by surprise. The company has long enjoyed an image of being a worker-friendly company, focusing on healthy work habits and closing the distance between employer and employee.

However, after the successful union drive at SoHo, tensions rose quickly. Much like other companies that have dealt with worker organization drives, such as Starbucks and Amazon, REI has been openly against workers organizing.

“We do not feel a union is necessary for our employees, who enjoy industry-leading wages and benefits, along with multiple outlets through which to provide input to co-op leadership,” REI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, REI offered a companywide raise for employees immediately after the SoHo location unionized. The offer was for everyone except at the SoHo store. The company said that because it unionized, it had to negotiate all raises as part of a contract. The firm then offered a temporary contract to the workers.

