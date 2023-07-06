A San Diego man was found dead in his car Monday in California’s searing Death Valley National Park, officials announced Wednesday.

Even for Death Valley, notorious for its scorching heat, Sunday was sweltering. The high that day was 126 degrees Fahrenheit, with the low overnight of 98 degrees.

A Death Valley maintenance worker noticed the car at 10:01 a.m. and found the unresponsive man inside. Park rangers, Inyo County law enforcement and the county coroner responded, then declared the 65-year-old man dead on-site. He was not named by park officials.

The car, 30 yards away from a road inside the park, had two flat tires but no signs of crash damage. This suggested to officials that the heat made the man ill enough to veer off the road, thereby puncturing the tires.

In addition, the car’s windows were open and the air conditioning was busted.

The historical average high temperature for Death Valley in early July is 116 degrees, with the average low 89 degrees, according to AccuWeather. The record for highest air temperature was set in the Furnace Creek area of the park on July 10, 1913, when heat hit 134.1 degrees Fahrenheit.