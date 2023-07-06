The 25-year-old Texas man who turned up last week after vanishing eight years ago is having his missing status called into question by the family’s neighbors, according to a report.

Kisha Ross and her family told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK-TV that Rudolph “Rudy” Farias was living with his mother the entire time. The family said they saw him as recently as a few weeks ago.

“He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son and daughter,” Ms. Ross told the station. “That boy has never been missing.”

Broderick Conley, Ms. Ross’ cousin, said he would hang with Mr. Farias often and have “laughing good times” together.

Mr. Farias was found unresponsive outside a church with cuts and bruises all over his body last week. He was hospitalized and has spoken with police since then.

He was 17 years old when he was reported missing on March 6, 2015, while walking his dogs.

Authorities launched an extensive search that was suspended a week later.

Others also are disputing the authenticity of Mr. Farias’ lengthy absence.

Houston-area activist Quanell X told KTRK that Mr. Farias was sexually abused and drugged by his mother during the time he was declared missing.

“I never heard of a mother doing to a child what this woman did,” Quanell X told the station. “That boy needs to go to the best drug rehab and best psychological, mental health facility we can find for him. He’s a good kid. That kid was just severely abused.”

The activist also said Mr. Farias told him he returned home two days after he went missing and that Janie Santana, the young man’s mother, scared him by saying he’d get in trouble with police if he left the home.

Police said Thursday that Mr. Farias made no mention that he was abused at home.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.