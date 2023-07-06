Former President Donald Trump took aim at special counsel Jack Smith as a possible “crackhead” in a series of posts that needle the Biden White House over cocaine discovered in the West Wing and compare the episode to his prosecution over sensitive documents.

Mr. Trump attacked the man prosecuting him over classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with a series of online posts late Wednesday. He complained about the scrutiny his case has received versus the drug incident at the White House and floated theories about who had the drugs.

“Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Mr. Trump is known for attacking judges and prosecutors in legal cases involving him and his business. He fumed over the documents case as the Biden administration faces questions over a powdery substance, later confirmed to be cocaine, that was found Sunday at the White House complex.

The cocaine was reportedly found near a storage area for cellphones that guests use on staff-led tours of the West Wing, which includes staff offices and the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump said investigators should be able to pinpoint the perpetrator in the same way that investigators were able to find the boxes of sensitive documents that were moved around his Florida estate.

“Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!” Mr. Trump wrote.

The Biden family was out of town during the period in which the cocaine was discovered, though it didn’t stop Mr. Trump from raising suspicion about the president and his son, Hunter Biden, who struggled with drug use in the past and recently struck a plea deal on tax and gun charges.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Mr. Trump wrote. “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”

