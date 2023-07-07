Homeland Security has opened a new avenue for migrants from Central America to reach the U.S. without skirting the border, announcing the start Friday of a parole program that will let people jump the green card line and enter earlier.

The program applies to people from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras who already have been approved for immigration as relatives of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, but who are waiting for a slot to open.

They will be allowed to enter on a three-year pass, which the government can renew, rather than having to wait outside.

“These new processes promote family unity and provide lawful pathways consistent with our laws and our values,” said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The move is the latest expansion of parole, a tool the administration has been using to admit nearly 100,000 unauthorized migrants a month into the U.S.

Previous expansions included Afghan evacuees; Ukrainians; Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans; and a broad category of would-be illegal immigrants who show up in Mexico and are pondering jumping the border.

They don’t have a legal visa to enter, but are granted entry anyway, with the administration arguing parole offers them a chance to apply for status later.

Mr. Mayorkas said the goal is to prevent them from trying to sneak into the U.S., keeping them out of the smuggling economy.

“The department has proved that the expansion of safe, orderly and lawful pathways, combined with strong enforcement, is effective in reducing dangerous, irregular migration to the United States,” he said.

Critics say he’s not reducing illegal immigration, only shifting where it happens. American airports, for example, monthly receive tens of thousands of unauthorized migrants who enter under the program for Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans.

Rosemary Jenks, vice president at NumbersUSA, which advocates for stricter immigration limits, cast doubt on the program. She said people who already have a future pathway to the U.S. aren’t likely to be the ones rushing to jump the border illegally, so the program won’t change the border numbers much.

Instead, she said, the Biden team is playing favorites.

“This administration seems intent to discriminate based on national origins in favor of some countries while ignoring green card waiting lists for other countries,” she said. “This is not about deterring illegal immigration; this is about bringing additional people into the United States.”

Parole is supposed to be used on a case-by-case basis where there is an urgent humanitarian need or significant benefit to the public.

Mr. Mayorkas says family reunification meets those criteria.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.