A pair of suspected thieves were busted at Springfield Town Center while carrying multiple bags of stolen goods, Fairfax County (Virginia) Police announced Friday.

On Saturday, an officer at the mall noticed the pair leaving the mall, recognizing them as suspects wanted on felony charges in a previous theft case.

After their attempt to flee law enforcement failed, the two suspects were taken into custody and search warrants were issued for their car and hotel room.

Fairfax police have not disclosed any identifying information about the two suspects but did say their purported actions were connected to an organized retail theft ring.

After searching the car and hotel room, police found thousands of stolen items contained in at least 15 large bags, along with devices for removing security tags. The value of the stolen merchandise is estimated to be $37,000.

A video posted by Fairfax police on Twitter shows what officers found.

Thousands of worth of items recovered. Suspects responsible for ring of retail theft in custody #FCPD officers in the Springfield Mall arrested 2 men fleeing with stolen property. Search warrant found $37k of stolen items. https://t.co/Jwr0ctN2Sc pic.twitter.com/t9qByCH57X</ a> — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 7, 2023

The suspects have been levied with new felony charges, including for organized retail theft.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.