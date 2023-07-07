A 31-year-old father who’d worked as an Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military was shot and killed in Washington on Monday, according to police.

Police said they responded to reports of an unconscious person and found Nasrat Ahmad Yar with a gunshot wound shortly after midnight on 11th Street in Northeast.

“Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead,” police said in a news release.

Mr. Ahmad Yar served alongside U.S. Army Special Forces for a decade and escaped Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover in 2021, according to a crowdfunding page set up to help his family.

He had been on an extra shift as a Lyft driver when he was shot and was the sole provider for his family, which includes four children, ages 15 months to 13 years.

Police released a video that shows four people fleeing the scene down an alleyway.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

