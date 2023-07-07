A Wisconsin man was sentenced to three years probation and a $1,000 fine for bankruptcy fraud Thursday after he tried hiding a pair of vintage cars from his creditors.

Bruce Polczynski, 57, of Minocqua, Wisconsin, lied to a U.S. bankruptcy trustee about the existence of his 1969 Dodge Charger painted to be a replica of the General Lee from the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show, as well as his 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

Polczynski’s deception did not hold up for long, and both vintage cars were seized and sold in order to pay back his creditors. Polczynski pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud on March 31.

Prosecutors say that Polczynski’s story should serve as a deterrent to others trying to get away with bankruptcy fraud.

“Polczynski’s story, where he was quickly stripped of the assets he tried to hide, suffered the embarrassment of federal prosecution, and received a felony conviction, is a compelling cautionary tale for anyone considering bankruptcy fraud,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea in a statement.

