Customs and Border Protection officials in Puerto Rico seized 149 vials of botulinum toxin illegally sent from South Korea, the agency announced Friday.

Botulinum toxin is better known as Botox in America. The vials from South Korea seized at the joint military-civilian Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, were branded Botulax.

Importation of botulinum toxin into the U.S. is restricted and requires proper documentation from the Food and Drug Administration. If the vials had reached a point of sale, they would have been altogether worth over $15,000.

“The internet has made it easy to find and purchase items from almost anywhere in the world. However, many people are discovering that getting a foreign-bought item successfully delivered to the United States is much more complicated,” CBP Port of Mayaguez-Aguadilla Director Carlos Nieves said in a statement.

