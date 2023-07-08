Two conservative organizations late last week released separate hard-hitting ad campaigns tackling the issues of school choice and abortion.

The ads take aggressive stances on two issues the GOP has had difficulty finding a unifying messages to rally behind.

The first ad was produced by the political watchdog group Unleash Prosperity Now, whose attack on Democrats’ opposition to school choice is no different than their party’s predecessors’ support of school segregation over 50 years ago.

The political watchdog group Unleash Prosperity Now produced the ad “Education Fairness for All,” which is part of a combined digital and tv campaign, and compares several present-day Democratic politicians to the late-former Democratic Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

Gov. Wallace became well known for his opposition to integrating schools in the 1960s, and he coined the phrase, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever.”

“In 1963, Alabama Governor George Wallace stood in the schoolhouse door to keep Black children out of the best schools. In 2023, a new generation of George Wallace Democrats is again blocking schoolhouse doors, opposing popular school choice programs,” the ad’s voiceover says.

“In states like New York, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas, Democrats are fighting programs that give Black and Hispanic parents the ability to send their kids to the best possible schools. Yet, many of these same politicians send their own kids to private schools. It’s time for every child in America to finally have equal access to good schools.”

The second ad, launched by the pro-life organization Live Action, uses more humor through a series of young individuals who complain they are in “dark times” because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, thereby making most abortions illegal in many states across the country.

So now, they depressingly say, with full tongue in cheek, they have to learn about their potential sex partners and talk about taking responsibility before having sex with one another.

“Now that Roe v Wade is overturned, a woman can get pregnant just from having sex,” one woman says.

One man says, “I’m not seriously considering going down the dangerous path of abstinence until marriage.”

Another woman says, “I find myself in this really bizarre state where I’m asking guys about things like their values and trustworthiness before sleeping with them…”

Another man says, “Before a girl will have sex with me now, she’s asking me all these dumb questions like’ Do you love me?’ And ‘what happens if I get pregnant?’ and ‘Do you have a job?’ I don’t know.”

One young woman finally concludes that she has a radical new idea to make the adjustment more manageable by creating a contract between couples before they have sex.

“I think that a man and a woman, before they have sex, need to draw up some sort of contract that says, I promised to take care of you, and you promised to take care of me,” she says. “And we both promised to take care of any kids that we produced together…I know. It’s shocking…But that kind of contract is the only way that I see us moving forward.”

An off-camera voice tells her that she is describing marriage, to which she first denies but suddenly catches herself.

Democrats have already launched their own campaign ads stressing the importance of the right to an abortion as the 2024 presidential election takes shape.

The DNC’s six-figure ad campaign aired in several key battleground states last month, which focused on abortion access, and described Democrats as the party fighting attempting to keep abortion legal across the country.

