A house fire in New Scotland, New York Saturday morning claimed the lives of two adult men, an adult woman and a five-year-old girl.

A 14-year-old boy survived the fire by jumping out a window; he suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

At around 5:15 a.m., a 40-year-old woman called 911 in distress, explaining to the dispatcher that the house was on fire and that an air conditioning prevented the escape of her and a small child.

First responders arrived in minutes, but the rural house was already in flames. At that point, the boy, as of yet unnamed by authorities, was able to jump out and escape.

The two adult male victims were the 35-year-old father of the deceased child, and his 64-year-old uncle, the boyfriend of the 40-year-old woman, according to the New York Times.

After tearing the tin roof off the structure, responders were able to go inside, where they found the bodies of the four victims on the second floor.

The family, officials said, had been in town for generations — the Circle Tree Farm fruit and vegetable stand was listed at the home’s address.

“It’s a horrible scene. I feel horribly for the family, the neighbors. They are all related up in this area,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple Sr. told the local Times Union newspaper.

