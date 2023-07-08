House progressives are breaking with President Biden over his deal to ship cluster bombs to Ukraine to demolish Russian armored vehicles and kill Russian troops.

Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramilla Jayapal raised concerns about human rights also falling victim to the Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions artillery rounds that will be included in the Pentagon’s latest $800 million security assistance package to Ukraine.

“The U.S. has a commitment to global leadership and the defense of human rights — that should have meant not transferring cluster munitions that hold a serious risk of severe harm to civilians. While we must continue supporting Ukraine, this was a mistake,” the Washington Democrat wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Jim McGovern, Massachusetts Democrat, said that he too “strongly supports helping Ukraine stand up to Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” but that “cluster munitions won’t help.”

“They are indiscriminate weapons that disperse hundreds of bomblets which can travel far beyond military targets and injure, maim and kill civilians — often long after a conflict is over,” he said.

Mr. McGovern urged Mr. Biden to “listen to our NATO allies, such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain, who oppose sending cluster munitions to Ukraine” in forgoing cluster bombs.

Cluster munitions burst mid-flight, scattering explosive submunitions over a wide area. Critics of the weapon warn that civilians can be exposed to unexploded ordnances.

Human rights groups have condemned the use of cluster rounds, and more than 100 countries, including America’s European allies, have banned their use. However, the U.S., Russia and Ukraine did not sign that agreement.

Mr. Biden said in a CNN interview Friday that it had taken him “a while to be convinced to do it,” but decided to send cluster bombs because “the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

Mr. Biden said he had spoken to allies about his decision, which comes ahead of a NATO summit that begins Tuesday in Lithuania.

The president’s advisers said that helping tip the scales in favor of sending the cluster munitions was that Russia is already using them and putting Ukraine civilians at risk.

Ms. Jayapal and Mr. McGovern were joined by fellow Democratic Reps. Sara Jacobs of California and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in criticizing Mr. Biden’s decision.

Ms. Jacobs and Ms. Omar introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would block the transfer of these munitions.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no military assistance shall be furnished for cluster munitions, no defense export license for cluster munitions may be issued, and no cluster munitions or cluster munitions technology shall be sold or transferred,” the amendment reads.

Ms. Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Cluster munitions keep killing long after their initial use with the potential to injure and kill civilians for generations, something we have seen in many other post-war contexts like Cambodia and Vietnam.”

He said cluster munitions also “prevent successful rebuilding and economic recovery in the countries where they’re used.”

Kyiv has promised the White House its forces will not use the munitions in areas where civilians are likely to encounter them, Pentagon officials said.

“The Ukrainian government has offered us assurances in writing on the responsible use of DPICMs,” Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters at the Pentagon. “They will not use them in civilian-populated environments and will record where they fire them. That will simplify future de-mining efforts.”

Russia has used tens of millions of submunitions across Ukraine since it invaded in February 2022, he said.

House and Senate Republicans said a DPICM round is not a “golden bullet” but the munitions will help Ukraine target Russian forces more efficiently as they continue with their counteroffensive operations.

