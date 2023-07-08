A Maryland state prison inmate was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the May 27 death of his cellmate.

Personnel at the Jessup Correctional Institute discovered Nicholas Delfosse, 27, unresponsive with multiple injuries at around 4:30 p.m. on May 27. He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation and autopsy determined that Delfosse had been stabbed multiple times, causing his death. His cellmate, Daniel Myers, 26, has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Mr. Myers has since been transferred to the North Branch Correctional Institute in Cumberland, Maryland, pending trial.

Maryland State Police did not say what other crimes Mr. Myers was in prison for at the time of the incident. Delfosse was in prison for burglary, according to WTOP-FM.

