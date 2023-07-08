Rep. Grace Napolitano Saturday announced she will retire at the end of this Congressional term.

Ms. Napolitano, California Democrat, made her retirement known to the public during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at La Puente’s Nature Education Center in her honor, The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

“This is the only city I have represented for all those years, even before in the state Assembly,” said Napolitano, 86, who will leave at the end of her term at the end of next year. “That is why it is fitting that I hear today announce that at the end of this term, which is in 2024, I will be retiring from the United States Congress.”

In her address, Napolitano highlighted accomplishments under her watch over 25 years.

“I have seen our region grow with ingenuity that has built some of America’s greatest businesses, and the desire for residents to live in a kind, picturesque, and family-friendly community that has made millions of people move here, build homes, and have their own piece of the American dream,” she said.

Ms. Napolitano, 86, who moved from Texas to California with her husband and five children over three decades ago, was elected to the Norwalk City Council in 1986 and later to the state Assembly in 1992.

She was later elected to Congress by 1998 and currently represents the 31st District of Los Angeles County which includes the cities of El Monte, West Covina, Covina, Baldwin Park, Azusa, Bradbury, Duarte, Irwindale, South El Monte, Industry, La Puente, Avocado Heights, West Puente Valley, Valinda, Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Monrovia.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries lauded Ms. Napolitano as a “trailblazer” and a “tremendous” leader in the Democratic Caucus.

“As the highest-ranking California member of the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment, Congresswoman Napolitano has been a crucial voice for Southern California’s unique conservation and water needs,” Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat, said in a statement.



“Throughout her tenure in Congress, Congresswoman Napolitano has been one of the strongest voices for mental health advocacy and suicide prevention.”

