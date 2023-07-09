A murder suspect escaped from a Pennsylvania prison Thursday by tying together bed sheets and using them to slide off the roof of the complex, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed Friday morning said Michael C. Burham made a break from the Warren County Prison shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Burham, 34, remained at large as of Sunday morning. He was last seen wearing a jail-issued blue denim coat, white and orange pants, and orange shoes.

Surveillance video showed Burham working out on the prison’s pull-up machine before he climbed on top of the machine and exited the yard through a metal-gated roof.

“After escaping from the yard, the Defendant tied a rope which consisted of multiple sheets tied together, the complaint reads. “The Defendant then tied said rope from the roof and allowed it to hang on a portico. The Defendant slid down the rope, landing on the portico, and jumped from the portico to the ground. He then took off on foot.”

The inmate has “survivalist skills” and can capably live in wooded areas, according to authorities.

“He is considered dangerous by his past actions,” Cecile Stelter, spokesperson for Warren County, said Friday during a press conference. “The public is asked not to approach him, but if they see anything unusual to call 911.”

Burham is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in New York, who was found shot dead in her home on May 11.

Burham had an active arrest warrant for rape at the time of Hodgkin’s killing. He has not been charged in the case at this time.

The inmate was arrested on burglary and arson charges in May after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and set her car on fire.

Authorities said Burham fled the area by kidnapping an elderly Pennsylvania couple at gunpoint and led authorities on a multi-state manhunt.

He was arrested in South Carolina on May 24.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.