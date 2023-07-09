A mayor in the Atlanta area was arrested on burglary and trespassing charges Saturday after he suggested he entered a home that he thought was vacant.

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was booked in the Fulton County Jail and charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary, according to Fox affiliate WAGA-TV.

He was released Saturday evening after posting an $11,000 bond.

Authorities haven’t said what led up to Mr. Kamau’s arrest.

“I just wanted to see the house. I do apologize to the owners. I thought it was abandoned,” the handcuffed mayor told WAGA while he was being put in the back of a police car.

The property owner held Mr. Kamau at gunpoint until police arrived, according to the station, but police haven’t confirmed that detail.

“I apologize for the negative attention that this is brought to our city,” Mr. Kamau told WAGA. “I hope that the spotlight on our city right now will highlight some of the inequities that have been happening.”

When pressed about whether or not he’s guilty of the charges, the mayor told the station “I think that’s for the voters to decide.”

The City of South Fulton said in a statement that it is “committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment.”

Mr. Kamau took office in January 2022.

He attempted to sue city council members in July 2022 for violating the Open Records Act. Fellow council members filed a lawsuit that sought to remove him from office in March after accusing him of violating the city charter.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.