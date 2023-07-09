Utah Gov. Spencer Cox urged his party on Sunday to “turn the page” on the former president in a quest to nominate a GOP presidential candidate “who can win.”

The Republican governor is one of several prominent GOP voices who have expressed concern about Donald Trump’s electability.

“I’m really hopeful that we can turn the page and try something else, someone who can win, which I think is important,” Mr. Cox said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

There are six current or former Republican governors running for president in the crowded primary field, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“I think governors have real experience. The great thing about governors is we actually have to get stuff done, right? We can’t just do the performance thing,” Mr. Cox said. “I think any of those governors could win, and I certainly hope we’ll give them a chance.”

