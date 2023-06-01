COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Biden fell on stage after handing out the last diploma to Air Force Academy graduates at a commencement ceremony Thursday.

The president appeared to fall down to his knees before he was helped up by Air Force officials. He seemed uninjured and stood for the last few minutes of the ceremony.

Mr. Biden was walking back to his seat when he fell.

He appeared to have tripped on a black sandbag on the stage. When he fell, pointed to the black sandbag, as if saying that’s what he tripped on.

Every stumble by Mr. Biden tends to get extra scrutiny as he launches a reelection bid for a second term that would end when he is 86.

Mr. Biden has tripped on the Air Force One stairs before, and wobbled on some stairs during his recent trip to Japan.

His predecessor and potential 2024 foe, former President Donald Trump, sparred with journalists after some questioned his ginger steps down a ramp at a West Point ceremony in 2020.

