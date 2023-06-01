ANNAPOLIS — A power outage Thursday affected about 70,000 utility customers in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in Maryland.

Annapolis officials said traffic lights across the city were out, causing traffic snarls in the state capital.

“Power is out around the City of Annapolis. Please treat intersections as four-way stops. Use caution and be patient. Will update with information from [Baltimore Gas & Electric] as it becomes available,” the city posted on its Twitter account.

Annapolis Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said the cause was a blown transformer at a substation.

The utility said it hoped to restore power by early evening.

