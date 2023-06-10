A Southeast D.C. man was arraigned Friday on the charge of second-degree murder while armed after an elderly bystander was struck and killed by shots fired in an argument near a deli in Northwest D.C.

Suspect Demarcus Barnett, 20, entered a not-guilty plea, but has been held without bond after the court determined there was probable cause that he caused the death of victim Lasanta McGill, 62.

On Thursday, Mr. Barnett and two others were involved in a dispute at the Shaw Howard Deli and Market; the quarrel soon evolved into a shootout that spilled out into the street. McGill, who is not believed to have been involved in the argument, was struck in the crossfire.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene at around 1:07 p.m., finding McGill in critical condition. McGill was transported to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Mr. Barnett is accused of being the one to fire the fatal shot. Surveillance footage cited in the affidavit showed that the other two men appeared to have opened fire after Mr. Barnett had already done so, and after McGill was already struck and on the ground.

A police officer cited in the affidavit for his arrest also claimed to have seen Mr. Barnett dispose of the .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in some nearby bushes.

Mr. Barnett claimed in an interview with police detectives to have been defending himself from being robbed by the other two individuals involved, who attempted to snatch his chains and held guns to his head.

He also swore on Allah, according to the affidavit, that he did not know the other two men involved in the dispute.



Mr. Barnett was arrested later in the day on Thursday. Mr. Barnett had previously pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol while unlicensed in May, and was due for sentencing on that charge in July.

“We have way too many people on our streets in the District of Columbia that are carrying illegal firearms that have no business carrying illegal firearms. … Unfortunately, there are too many people carrying firearms, and simple physical and verbal disputes leading to gunfire is unacceptable,” MPD Commander James Boteler said at a press conference at the scene Thursday.

