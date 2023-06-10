Gov. Ron DeSantis is pledging if elected president in 2024 to restore the name of a Confederate general to a North Carolina military base.

Mr. DeSantis told a North Carolina Republican Party convention on Friday he would push to restore the name Fort Bragg to a key military base within the state.

“I also look forward to, as President, restoring the name of Fort Bragg to our great military base in Fayetteville, North Carolina,” said Mr. DeSantis, Florida Republican. “It’s an iconic name and iconic base, and we’re not gonna let political correctness run amok.”

Fort Bragg was rechristened Fort Liberty earlier this month by the federal government. Congress voted to change the base’s name in 2021 as part of that year’s must-pass military policy bill.

At the time, lawmakers said that having a prime military installation named after a leading general of the Confederacy was inappropriate.

Mr. DeSantis described the decision to rename as an insult to veterans that had served at the base.

“They’re proud of their service there.,” he said. “It’s an iconic name and iconic base.”

Fort Liberty, which employs more than 29,000 military personnel, was established in 1918. For much of its history, the base was known as Fort Bragg after former Confederate general Braxton Bragg.

Bragg has been labeled by military historians as one of the worst generals on either side of the Civil War because of his record of losing more battles than winning.

