Broadcast commentator Jeanine Pirro, a former New York district attorney and judge, has written her eighth book titled “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic.”

It spells out catastrophic challenges that Americans could face if the nation’s fundamental tenets are weakened by liberal policy and unchecked immigration.

“This was a book I absolutely had to write,” she tells Inside the Beltway.

“We’ve got a country that we’re losing. This nation is in dire straits because of what progressive, leftist socialists are doing. The truth is, we’re not even a sovereign nation any more. The truth is, we’re a global landing spot for immigrants — with benefits,” Ms. Pirro said.

“Anyone who wants to demand these benefits are allowed in. The crazy part of it is, we don’t even know who these people are,” she noted.

The author is concerned for the stability of the nation’s basic principles, including free speech and 2nd Amendment rights. She thinks that America is now a “crime victim” itself — and faults those determined to fundamentally change the nation.

“These are people who don’t want to see merit first — they want America to be unexceptional. These are the people who want a socialist state,” Ms. Pirro explained.

“The majority of young people now think socialism is fine in this country,” she said, noting that the trend started during former President Obama’s time in office.

“There is hope though,” Ms. Pirro said, explaining that she believes Americans are ready to push back.

“They will say ‘Enough is enough. We can no longer live like this,’” Ms. Pirro said.

“Americans can take back this country, and they can do so by voting in local elections or school board elections. There’s a lot to look forward to, a lot that we can do — that ordinary Americans can do — to save this country, and get it back on track,” Ms. Pirro said.

“This is a very important time in America,” she noted.

Her new book, by the way, was released May 23 by Winning Team Publishing;. Find it at JudgeJBook.com or 45books.com.

AT THE RODEO

During their visit to the Sooner State over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey DeSantis, and their children joined Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at the 101 Wild West Rodeo — billed as “the best show on dirt” by its organizers.

The big event was staged Saturday in Ponca City, billed as “Military Appreciation Night,” with many, many American flags in evidence.

Mr. DeSantis offered a brief speech to an appreciative audience.

“We appreciate what you do here. In Florida we do a lot of the same things. We trust in God, we support our police, we support the military, we stand for Second Amendment rights, we stand for strong borders — and we know we need to make sure that borders go coast to coast in this country. And that’s what we’re going to do,” Mr. DeSantis said.

“Freedom is one generation away from extinction, President Reagan told us. It’s not passed along in the bloodstream. You need people who wear the uniform to defend freedom — but we also need us, as citizens, to do our part. So that’s what we’re going to be doing over these next 18 months. We will turn this country around. You mark my words. God bless everybody and thank you,” the Florida governor said.

CHRISTIE GOES SOLO

Let’s turn our attention to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, now a presidential hopeful.

He gets a chance to have a personal say before a live audience on Monday at a town hall with all the trimmings on CNN, to be hosted by anchor Anderson Cooper.

The Jersey politician will answer to an audience made up of Republican voters hailing from the first four states scheduled to vote in the 2024 race — as well as voters in New Jersey and New York. Things get underway on the network at 8 p.m. EDT.

FOXIFIED

Fox News political anchor Bret Baier will moderate a forum featuring Sens. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican, and Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat.

The event is part of the network’s “Senate Project” series, which pairs up lawmakers from both sides of the political fence for “civil, substantive discussion and debate,” the network said.

The hour-long encounter takes place at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston, a site which includes a full-scale replica of the U.S. Senate chamber. The event will run live on Fox Nation — the network’s streaming platform — at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday. It also will air on Fox News at 10 p.m. EDT on June 18.

NIXON’S ICE CREAM

“What dessert could possibly equal the patriotic spectacle of the first moon landing? Ice cream, of course. Amid the tumult of the summer of 1969, President Richard Nixon sought to draw positive media attention his way by throwing a televised 1,440-person banquet to welcome the astronauts of Apollo 11 back from their historic journey,” notes Sam Lin-Sommer, an editorial fellow for Gastro Obscura, a news site.

“While Vietnam War activists protested outside, astronauts, politicians, and Hollywood stars dined on poached salmon, stuffed artichoke hearts, and French cheeses, followed by a sugary nod to Apollo 11’s lunar visit: globes of vanilla ice cream with raisins and marzipan, covered in meringue and lightly toasted to evoke lunar craters. The Clair de Lune, as it was called on the night’s menu, sat in a dish of blackberry sauce like a moon floating through the night sky,” Mr. Lin-Sommer wrote.

Find the recipe at Atlasobscura.com/articles/astronaut-ice-cream

POLL DU JOUR

v67% of U.S. adults overall say President Biden “should not be running” for president in 2024.

• 58% of this group say he should not run because of his “performance during his first term.”

• 21% are concerned about “whether he could finish his second term, if he is re-elected.”

• 12% are concerned about “what he might do in his second term, if he is re-elected.”

• 9% are concerned about “his chances of winning in 2024.”

SOURCE: A CBS News poll of 2,480 U.S. adults conducted June 7-10.

