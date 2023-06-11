Kirk Cameron brought a very different message to the left’s “#TeachTruth Day of Action” with his children’s book reading Saturday in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The Christian actor drew an overflow crowd at the Gum Spring Library, the latest stop on his Brave Story Hour tour, which coincided with a #TeachTruth event across the hall aimed at countering the backlash against critical race theory in classrooms.

Mr. Cameron read his book “Pride Comes Before the Fall,” a tale about the importance of humility whose release coincides with LGBTQ Pride Month, drawing an estimated 700 attendees to the library in Stone Ridge, according to Amplifi Agency.

“Kirk Cameron Teaches the Real Truth on TeachTruth Day of Action,” the press release said.

Video of the Brave Books event showed a line of parents and children that snaked around the bookshelves through the front door and wrapped around the building. Two readings were held in the library’s public room to accommodate the crowd.

Mr. Cameron also took a dig at #TeachTruth Day of Action, sponsored by the Zinn Education Project and Black Lives Matter at School, which is aimed at “raising awareness of the need to teach honestly about U.S. history and systemic racism, and also to affirm LGBTQ rights.”

“When dishonest teachers deceive children by exchanging the truth of God and America for a lie, not only does their thinking become futile, their hearts become darkened and they become slaves to their own selfish passions, dragging their little learners [our kids] down with them,” Mr. Cameron said in a statement.

“That’s why God gave children to parents, not governments,” he said. “As dads and moms, it is our sacred responsibility to raise our sons and daughters and teach them true Truth.”

Saturday’s “day of action” was backed by organizations including the National Education Association; the 1619 Education Project; Color of Change; the Human Rights Campaign; the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network; and the American Federation of Teachers.

“Today, we join together with educators, students, parents & allies to defend their freedom to #TeachTruth so every child— no matter their color, background, or gender identity—receives an honest education that reflects our true history,” said the NEA, the nation’s largest teachers’ union.

The Zinn Education Project, named for the late socialist professor and author Howard Zinn, described #TeachTruth day as a “call to raise awareness of the dangers of lying to students about the existence and persistence of structural and systemic racism, and all forms of oppression.”

We packed the library to CAPACITY this morning at our BRAVE story hour with @KirkCameron in Virginia! What a great way to start the weekend!! ￼￼ thanks to all that came out! #library #storyhour #kirkcameron #bravebooks pic.twitter.com/QSLB4W4YO6 — BRAVE BOOKS (@BraveBooksUS) June 10, 2023

Mr. Cameron was joined by Gary Hambrick, pastor of the Cornerstone Chapel, a megachurch based in Leesburg.

“At a time when the hearts and minds of children are being assaulted by the culture, Kirk Cameron brings a refreshing reprieve with his children’s books that promote godly principles and values,” Mr. Hambrick said.

Mr. Cameron began the library tour this year after Brave Books said that more than 50 public libraries rejected or ignored requests to host a reading by the actor, even though many had sponsored Drag Queen Story Hour events.

Brave Books rents or reserves public meeting rooms at libraries for Mr. Cameron‘s readings, which typically draw large crowds. So far only the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, has sponsored one of the readings.

The former teen star of ABC’s “Growing Pains” has released two Christian-themed children’s books by Brave Books, a conservative publisher.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.