Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down Sunday on his pledge to pardon Donald Trump should he win and Mr. Trump have been convicted, saying that the former president’s indictment has made him “even more convinced.”

“Reading that indictment and looking at the selective omissions of both fact and law, I’m even more convinced that a pardon is the right answer here,” the conservative entrepreneur said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“What I see in that document is deeply politicized,” he continued. “Not a single mention of the Presidential Records Act, the most relevant statute to the actual alleged crime here, selective statements from President Trump’s, statements on the campaign trail in 2016 about classification and how he’d treat it, without one mention of the fact that he actually, after he was elected in 2016, said he would not prosecute Hillary Clinton and would not want to see her prosecuted.”

Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the wake of a Florida grand jury returning a 37-count indictment accusing him of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office and of obstructing justice during the government’s attempts to recover them.

Many Republicans have been quick to come to Mr. Trump’s defense, arguing that the case is politically motivated.

“It reeks of politicization,” Mr. Ramaswamy said.

