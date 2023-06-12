The Biden administration is taking heat for its Pride Month display over the weekend, with critics complaining that the White House violated the U.S. Flag Code in its display of the rainbow-colored Pride flag.

President Biden celebrated the LGTBQ community over the weekend at an event on the White House Lawn with singers and speakers representing LGBTQ causes. As part of the celebration, the administration hung a Pride flag from the center of the side of the White House that faces the South Lawn flanked by two American flags.

Critics complained that the display violated U.S. Flag Code Section 7(e), which requires the American flag to be in the center of any display featuring multiple flags or pennants.

Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas Republican, called moving the American flag to the side “a disgrace.”

“Not only is it in breach of U.S. Flag Code, but it is a clear example of the White House’s incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,” Mr. Marshall tweeted.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton also weighed in on Twitter.

“To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates a basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” he wrote.

“Men died for our flag and Biden spits on their graves,” talk show host Michael Savage wrote.

Mr. Biden responded to the criticism by posting a photo of the Pride flag on his official Twitter page. The photo had both American flags cropped out of the picture.

“Today, the People’s House — your house — sends a clear message to the country and to the world,” he wrote. “America is a nation of pride.”

