President Biden had a root canal on Sunday and will undergo a follow-up root canal procedure on Monday because of continued tooth pain, the White House announced.

A White House official said Mr. Biden, 80, will not be put under anesthesia “and the 25th Amendment will not be invoked.” The 25th Amendment provides that the president is to notify congressional leaders if he is temporarily “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” in which case Vice President Kamala Harris would become acting president.

Typically for root canal, patients receive a local anesthetic to numb the area around the tooth or teeth involved in the procedure.

Mr. Biden began experiencing dental pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday, according to a letter from White House physician Kevin O’Connor.

The Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center performed X-Rays on Sunday and concluded that a root canal was the most appropriate action. An initial root canal was performed on Sunday, according to Dr. O’Connor’s letter.

“The president tolerated the procedure well,” the White House physician says in a letter made public. “There were no complications.”

But the president still had pain Monday morning, which was “anticipated,” the doctor said. The “endodontal specialty team” will complete the president’s root canal Monday at the White House.

Mr. Biden was scheduled to host college sports champion teams from this past season at the White House on Monday. The event, dubbed “College Athlete Day,” is now being hosted instead by Ms. Harris.

