Social conservatives may get some more company in the very near future. And that company would come from other conservatives.

So says a Gallup poll, with lots of numbers.

“More Americans this year (38%) say they are very conservative or conservative on social issues than said so in 2022 (33%) and 2021 (30%). At the same time, the percentage saying their social views are very liberal or liberal has dipped to 29% from 34% in each of the past two years, while the portion identifying as moderate (31%) remains near a third,” writes Gallup analyst Jeffrey M. Jones.

He cites results from a survey of 1,011 U.S. adults conducted May 1-24 and released last week.

“The last time this many Americans said they were socially conservative was 2012,” he said.

“The increase in conservative identification on social issues over the past two years is seen among nearly all political and demographic subgroups. Republicans show one of the largest increases, from 60% in 2021 to 74% today. Independents show a modest uptick of five percentage points, from 24% to 29%, while there has been no change among Democrats (10% in both 2021 and 2023),” Mr. Jones noted.

“Greater social conservatism may be fostering an environment more favorable to passing conservative-leaning social legislation, especially in Republican-dominated states. Indeed, in the past year, many Republican states have passed stricter constraints on abortions, limited choices for transgender youth in sports participation and healthcare, and placed prohibitions on what topics can be discussed in classroom settings,” the analyst said.

‘THE END OF US’

One particular group of bold Republicans has made a dire prediction about the potential consequences of former President Donald Trump’s serious, ongoing legal challenges.

“It’s not the end of Trump. It’s the end of us,” predicts the New York Young Republican Club, responding to the situation in a strongly worded statement released Sunday.

“Now is a time for action — for solidarity — and the New York Young Republican Club is steadfast in its position. We call on all patriots to join us in condemnation of politicized justice,” said the club, which was founded in 1911.

“President Trump is an honest man, a tremendous father, a patriot of the highest order, and the only presidential candidate who will deliver on a commitment to dismantle the criminal enterprise that today passes itself off as the American government,” the statement noted.

“Stand with us as we stand with him,” it concluded.

CHANGE OF HEART

The aforementioned Donald Trump may be winning some hearts and minds among a specific group of people, slowly but surely, some say. Those who criticize and revile the former president also may be in for a surprise reaction from the public as well.

“Here’s one thing I know from the anecdotal department: there’s been a lot of change in opinion among my Republican friends and relatives who are, shall we say, Trump-weary. The people who have generally been sick of all of the drama surrounding him and hoping he’d just go away are now getting sick of his haters who create the drama,” writes PJMedia columnist Stephen Kruiser.

“I’ve talked to quite a few people who may not have become overnight MAGA enthusiasts, but they’re warming up to the old boy a bit,” he says.

“There’s an ever-growing sense among people on the right who were completely ready to move on from Trump that what’s being done to him can be done to anyone if he’s sent away for good,” Mr. Kruiser advised.

NOT THE ‘POLICEMAN’

Sen. Joni Ernst shared some of her wisdom regarding America’s role on the global stage during an appearance on a unique Fox News special titled “The Senate Project Forum,” set to air at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Here’s a brief advance look at what the Iowa Republican said.

“The world is more interconnected than ever before, and it’s not inert. It’s quite the opposite, trending toward chaos. Ruthless dictators like Xi and Putin, and violent extremist organizations, like the Taliban, and terrorists in Iran only respond to strength,” Ms. Ernst told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

“In my view, our nation’s security and prosperity have declined and done so quickly under the current administration. Their choices demonstrate a mix of appeasement in the name of international consensus, and an inability to assume risk to protect the homeland. Without a change in vision, chaos will continue to reign,” Ms. Ernst said.

“I don’t want America to be the world’s policeman. And I’m not advocating for global democracy building and a return to former versions of Republican foreign policy. I believe in American leadership. I believe in America first, always, but never America alone. Forging strong partnerships and allied networks around the world are essential to America’s security and prosperity here at home,” the lawmaker continued.

“The United States is not here simply for the good of the world, but to lead and help create stability in order to protect our people, our freedoms, and our way of life,” Ms. Ernst said.

She appears in the Fox News special alongside Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat.

FOR THE LEXICON

“M10 Booker Combat Vehicle.”

This is the name of the Army’s first new combat vehicle in four decades, designed by General Dynamics Land Systems, and set to officially debut in November.

The vehicle was named to honor Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, an armor crew member with the 3rd Infantry Division who received the Distinguished Service Cross posthumously for life-saving valor in the 2003 Iraq invasion, and Pvt. Robert D. Booker, an infantryman with the 34th Infantry Division who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroic actions while under machine-gun fire in Tunisia in 1943.

POLL DU JOUR

• 65% of U.S. adults “always” tip their server at a sit-down restaurant

• 53% always tip their hair stylist or barber.

• 50% always tip food-delivery people.

• 40% always tip the driver in a taxi or rideshare.

• 23% always tip hotel housekeepers

• 22% always top coffee-shop baristas.

SOURCE: A Bankrate/YouGov survey of 2,437 U.S. adults conducted May 3-5 and released Sunday.

