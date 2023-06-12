President Biden tapped former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Monday to serve as a senior White House adviser.

Mr. Perez, a former labor secretary in the Obama administration, is replacing Julie Chavez Rodriquez, who left the White House to run the president’s reelection campaign.

In a statement, the president said Mr. Perez “brings decades of experience to my team, having served in local, state and federal government.”

“His perspective and relationships as a former county councilman, a top civil rights attorney, and Secretary of Labor will be invaluable as we implement our Invest in America agenda and continue to make our government work for the people and for communities across the country,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Perez ran for governor of Maryland last year, but lost in the Democratic primary to Wes Moore, who now holds the position.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.