KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops have retaken a total of seven villages spanning 35 square miles from Russian forces in the past week, Kyiv’s deputy defense minister said Monday as the early stages of Kyiv’s counteroffensive notched small successes and the bulk of Ukraine’s offensive force still waited to deploy for battle.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on the Telegram app that the Ukrainian flag was again flying over the village of Storozhev, in the eastern Donetsk province, and that her troops had also retaken three other nearby small villages and three in neighboring Zaporizhzhia province.

“The battles are tough, but our movement is there, and that is very important,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. He added that rainy weather is proving a challenge for attacking forces.

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials said their troops took the Donetsk villages of Blahodatne, Makarivka and Neskuchne — south of the town of Velyka Novosilka. Ms. Maliar reported Monday that the Zaporizhzhia province settlements of Lobkove, Levadne and Novodrivka were also now back under Ukrainian control.

Russian officials did not confirm Ukraine’s gains, which were impossible to verify and could be reversed in the to-and-fro of war. The gains amounted to only small bits of territory and underscored the difficulty of the battle ahead for Ukrainian forces, who will have to fight over difficult, heavily defended ground to regain the roughly one-fifth of their country under Russian occupation.

Recent fighting on the western edge of the 600-mile front line has been complicated by a dam breach that sent floodwaters into a part of the Dnieper River separating the two sides.

Western analysts and military officials have cautioned that an effort to rid Ukraine of entrenched and powerfully armed Russian troops could take years, and the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is far from certain. French President Emmanuel Macron, meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej in a show of solidarity with Kyiv, said in Paris Monday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive began several days ago and “is set to be deployed over several weeks, if not months.”

Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Moscow-appointed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region at the western end of the front line, said “heavy battles” were raging in the area Monday involving Russian artillery, mortars and air power.

The villages are part of an area where the Russian front lines jut out into territory held by Ukraine. While just a little more than 1 mile deep, the protrusion has recently become one of several epicenters of intense fighting along the front line that cuts across southern and eastern Ukraine.

Despite their small size, the capture of the villages involved an incursion into the first line of Russian defenses and could allow Ukrainian forces to try a deeper thrust into occupied areas.

Russian forces control far less Ukrainian land than they did before a blistering Ukrainian counteroffensive last year that retook the northern city of Kharkiv and the southern city of Kherson, among other places.

On Saturday, Mr. Zelenskyy said “counteroffensive, defensive actions are taking place” without specifying whether it was the all-out counteroffensive that has long been expected after a vast infusion of Western firepower and air defense systems into Ukraine. A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the counteroffensive had started and Ukrainian forces were taking “significant losses.”

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s legislature, the State Duma, took to Telegram on Monday to offer his “congratulations” to the country’s troops.

“For more than a week, they, sacrificing themselves, successfully [repelled] the counteroffensive of the troops of the bloody Kyiv regime, supported by NATO. Thank you for your courage, heroism, and bravery,” Mr. Volodin wrote on the social media site.

But Semyon Pegov, a prominent Russian military blogger who goes by the nickname WarGonzo, acknowledged that Russian troops had withdrawn from Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka, and said Ukrainian forces were trying to push forward along the banks of the Mokri Yaly River on Monday.

Alexander Kots, military correspondent for Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, said Ukrainian forces were attempting to advance, despite heavy losses, toward the town of Staromlinovka, which sits on a strategic highway leading to the port city of Mariupol. Russian forces captured the city over a year ago, after Ukrainian forces held out for several months in a grueling and desperate defense.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, a former commander of U.S. Army-Europe, said Ukraine’s long-awaited spring offensive has clearly kicked off, but cautioned that the current operations may not be Kyiv’s main attack.

“There is a big difference between starting an offensive, and the main attack or main effort of the operations,” he said Sunday, writing for the Center for European Policy Analysis. “When we see large, armored formations join the assault, then I think we’ll know the main attack has really begun.”

— Mike Glenn contributed to this report.