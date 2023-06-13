NEWS AND OPINION:

Wednesday is Flag Day. Let’s recall — just for a few moments, anyway — what then-President Donald Trump had to say in a written proclamation issued on June 14, 2020.

“The American flag represents the unity of our country and its people. No matter what may divide us, Old Glory should be revered and cherished, as a symbol of all that makes America the greatest country in the world,” Mr. Trump said.

“As we honor our beautiful flag on this day and throughout this week, let us vow never to forget the tremendous sacrifices made by patriots from generation to generation to ensure that the red, white, and blue continues to fly high and free,” he noted.

“Today, and every day, I am proud to join my fellow Americans in standing tall and saluting our great American flag,” Mr. Trump said in his proclamation.

“I urge all Americans to observe Flag Day and National Flag Week by displaying the flag. I encourage the people of the United States to observe with pride and all due ceremony those days from Flag Day through Independence Day, set aside by the Congress as a time to honor America, to celebrate our heritage in public gatherings and activities, and to publicly recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America,” he later concluded.

FUTURE PLANS

The 2024 Republican National Convention is 397 days off as of Wednesday, set to begin on July 15, 2024, at the 714,000-square-foot Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, which holds 17,500 people.

“Of course, Wisconsin is outlined in red: we won a key U.S. Senate seat in Wisconsin in 2022 and are working to win another one in 2024, and turning Wisconsin red at the presidential level is absolutely crucial to making Joe Biden a one-term president,” the Republican National Committee said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Republican elephant, a classic, strong, and timeless symbol of our party, is prominently featured as well. The elephant is moving – on the charge, dynamic instead of static – and is going rightwards, in the direction of conservative victory,” the committee said.

“The convention logo reflects the traditions of the Republican Party along with the essence of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. We will continue to showcase the best of our party and Milwaukee as we execute a historic convention where Republicans will nominate the next President of the United States,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in the statement.

And for those keeping count, this will be convention No. 43 for the Republican Party.

“The first Republican convention was held June 17-19, 1856, in Philadelphia amid a growing sense in the nation that civil war was inevitable. The Republican Party was formed two years earlier in response to the increasing importance of the slavery issue and its opposition to slavery’s expansion,” advises a historic summary from the Library of Congress.

‘THE GREAT GAETZBY’

There will be an upcoming celebration of note in early July, staged on a lake in the state of Washington with grand views and great fishing. But the theme of this event is all about the Art Deco style of the Roaring 20s of yore.

It’s titled “The Great Gaetzby,” and yes, it is in honor of Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, and will be hosted by the campaign of Joe Kent, a retired Special Forces veteran who is now running for Congress in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

“The event has a 1920s theme and will feature live music, an open bar, and great food, all at a beautiful estate. The Great Gaetzby will be an evening like no other,” the organizers tell Inside the Beltway in a nice note.

That very well could be.

“1920s themed dress requested but not required,” the invitation advises.

FUEL FOR THOUGHT

Sens. Jim Risch, Idaho Republican, and Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, have introduced the Civil Nuclear Export Act of 2023.

The bipartisan legislation would enhance the ability of the U.S. to compete in existing and emerging nuclear-energy markets that will help the nation’s partners and allies reduce their dependence on Russian and Chinese civil-nuclear technologies.

“The United States possesses the world’s leading nuclear energy technologies as evidenced by our small modular reactors (SMRs). Promoting the export of SMRs and other innovative nuclear energy technologies is essential to America’s economic and national security,” said Mr. Risch in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“If we allow Russia and China to dominate the nuclear energy field, it will be nearly impossible to undo. Our legislation will allow us to facilitate greater investments and exports in this vital energy sector,” he noted.

“By enabling our partners and allies to turn to the U.S. for civil nuclear technology instead of Russia or China, we will be able to build a supply chain that reduces dependence on nations that don’t hold our shared values,” Mr. Manchin said.

FOXIFIED

During the week of June 5-11, Fox News Channel marked its 23rd consecutive week besting its cable competitors — both news and entertainment sources — throughout the day, earning a daily average of 1.1 million viewers.

In primetime, the network drew an average audience of 1.5 million. Overall, Fox News aired 63 of the top 100 cable news telecasts during the week.

“The Five” enjoyed the largest audiences for the seventh straight week with 2.6 million viewers, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” (2 million viewers) and “Hannity” (1.9 million). Mark Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” was the most-watched program in cable news for the weekend with 1.5 million viewers.

POLL DU JOUR

• 8% of registered U.S. voters say their political viewpoint is “very conservative.”

• 24% say their political viewpoint is “conservative.”

• 32% of registered U.S. voters say their political viewpoint is “moderate.”

• 20% say their political viewpoint is “liberal”

• 8% say their political viewpoint is “very liberal.”

• 6% don’t know what their political viewpoint is.

• 2% say they have “some other” political viewpoint.

SOURCE: A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted June 5-9.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com

