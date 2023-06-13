Rep. Lauren Boebert announced articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Biden over the crisis at the southern border, saying the president must be removed from office for failing to uphold the laws governing illegal immigration.

The Colorado Republican introduced two articles of impeachment, accusing Mr. Biden of abuse of power and dereliction of duty for facilitating the largest surge of illegal immigrants in U.S. history, along with record levels of fentanyl.

“President Biden has endangered the security of the United States and the health and safety of the American people. President Biden has caused a national security crisis and is endangering the lives of the American people,” Ms. Boebert wrote in the impeachment resolution.

Hers is just the latest resolution targeting Mr. Biden. Similar resolutions have been introduced by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Bill Posey of Florida and Andrew Ogles of Tennessee.

Still other resolutions have been introduced to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and ones have also been announced targeting FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

None have seen action in the House, but the case against Mr. Mayorkas is beginning to get some scrutiny with committees holding hearings on whether he has faithfully executed his duties with regard to the border.

Impeachment takes just a majority vote in the House but conviction and removal from office take a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

With Democrats in control of that chamber, actually convicting the president or a Biden administration official is unfathomable.

But some Republicans are still eager to hang a House impeachment vote around the neck of high-profile administration figure

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.