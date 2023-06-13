Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell declined to answer reporters’ questions Tuesday about the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

“The Republican campaign for the nomination has already been going on for six months. It’s going to be going on for a year longer,” the Kentucky Republican said. “I’m just simply not going to comment on the candidates. We’ve got a bunch of them, and I’m simply just going to stay out of it.”

His refusal to discuss the 2024 GOP presidential candidate came in a split-screen moment as Mr. Trump arrived for his arraignment at a Miami courthouse. Mr. Trump was officially arrested on 37 counts related to storing sensitive materials at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office and allegedly obstructing justice.

Mr. McConnell has criticized Mr. Trump several times in the past, such as for the ex-president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and for the 2021 Capitol riot that ensued.

Still, Mr. McConnell rebuffed reporters’ repeated questions.

Mr. Trump’s indictment by a south Florida grand jury stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation has prompted a wave of support from GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

However, while there have been few defectors within the party, House Republicans have been far more vocal in their defense of Mr. Trump and raising accusations that President Biden has weaponized the Department of Justice against his political opponents.

Most top Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have taken more measured approaches.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune of North Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, described the charges against Mr. Trump as “very serious allegations.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.