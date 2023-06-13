Long-shot GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is calling on his rivals in the 2024 primary race to commit to pardoning former President Donald Trump if he is convicted of mishandling classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements.

Mr. Ramaswamy said a Trump prosecution “will permanently damage public trust in our electoral process and our justice system.”

“Whoever among us is elected, our job of reuniting the nation will become daunting — if not impossible,” he said. “I condemn these charges by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

He added, “Below, I have signed a commitment to pardon President Trump promptly on January 20, 2025, for the federal charges in United States of America v. Donald J. Trump and [former valet] Waltine Nauta. … I respectfully request that you join me in this commitment or else publicly explain why you will not.”

Mr. Ramaswamy, a businessman, has been among the most vocal defenders of Mr. Trump.

Still, most primary voters are still getting to know him. He barely registers in primary polls.

