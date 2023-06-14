Two District of Columbia firefighters were charged with assault Tuesday for the caught-on-camera attack of a man in April that police said started when the victim punched a member of the fire crew.

Lt. Sean Sinon, 48, and rookie firefighter Reden Ecleo, 21, were released on their recognizance after facing simple assault charges over the incident in D.C. Superior Court, according to court documents.

Both firefighters are accused of beating a 43-year-old man who was on the scene of a distress call at 14 Florida Avenue NW on April 25.

Fire crews were administering Narcan to two individuals while the victim was “punching a fence and became upset” at D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responders.

The victim got aggressive with firefighters while they were assisting the two individuals, then “struck Lt. Sinon … twice in the face with a closed fist, unprovoked,” court documents said.

Lt. Sinon is accused of swinging at the victim seven times in response. Several firefighters took the victim to the ground, where court documents said Lt. Sinon punched the victim twice.

Mr. Ecleo kicked the victim in the head and put his knee on the victim’s head as well. Responding police officers had to push Mr. Ecleo away from the victim.

A witness at the scene told police that the victim smoked K2 and was placing his arms under the bus in an attempt to get the bus to run over him. According to court documents, the witness said that the victim “started so much s—-, [firefighters] jumped him.”

“D.C. Firefighters are trained in promoting community safety through fire prevention, fire suppression, and emergency medical services, frequently risking their own lives in service to this great city,” a statement from the D.C. Firefighters Association, Local 36, said. “However, it is important to clarify that their training does not include strategies for de-escalating situations of physical violence — an unfortunate reality they found themselves in during this instance.”

The victim was arrested for assault at the scene, but had his charges dropped shortly afterward.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.