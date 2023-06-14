HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly spray-painted graffiti on the wall and gate of the U.S. Consulate, according to media reports and the police.

Photos from the South China Morning Post and other local media showed the English word “hegemony” and the Chinese words for “double standards” painted in white on the gate and a nearby wall.

The protest in paint came amid a deterioration in US-China relations as the nations clash over trade issues and tensions over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China claims is part of its territory.

Police said the consulate reported an act of vandalism at 5.22 a.m. Officers arrested a 47-year-old man from mainland China and surnamed Wen on suspicion of criminal damage.

Offenders found guilty of destroying or damaging property face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“The United States champions freedom of expression,” the U.S State Department said in a statement. “While we do not support the destruction of property, we believe that every person has the right to express their views peacefully – including those with which we do not agree.”

PHOTOS: Chinese man arrested over graffiti at US Consulate in Hong Kong, police say

The State Department said that the United States remained “seriously concerned about the continued erosion of protections for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, and peaceful assembly.”

The graffiti was removed by late Tuesday morning.