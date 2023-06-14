BERLIN — German officials said Wednesday that an array of climate measures being introduced by the government will bring the country closer but not all the way toward meeting its national goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Germany’s Climate Ministry said measures already in place or soon to become law will reduce emissions by about 900 million metric tons of carbon dioxide for the period from 2022 to 2030.

An “emissions gap” of about 200 million tons of CO2 will remain and needs to be closed through additional steps over the coming years, largely because of persistent high emissions in the transportation sector.

Germany aims to reduce its emissions of planet-warming gases by 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. The target for 2040 is an 88% reduction on the path to ”net zero” emissions by 2045.

A sharp increase in wind and solar power, energy efficiency improvements and subsidies for industry to reduce fossil fuel use are among the measures taken or planned by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government since it took office in late 2021.

After months of haggling, leaders of the three-party coalition also reached a compromise this week over plans to replace old fossil fuel heating systems with cleaner alternatives such as heat pumps.

Germany’s solar industry warned Wednesday that it urgently needs more workers to meet demand for photovoltaic installations in the coming years.

Solar industry lobby group BSW said that companies need to hire about 100,000 skilled workers as annual installations are expected to rise to 26 gigawatts by 2026 from 7.4 GW last year.