The Department of Education says the three-year, pandemic-induced pause on student loan repayments will end in October.

Borrowers got a break on repayment during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis under President Donald Trump, and the Biden administration renewed the moratorium.

But a spending deal struck by Mr. Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says interest charges and payments must resume.

“Student loan interest will resume starting on September 1, 2023, and payments will be due starting in October,” the department told Politico, which first reported the resumption date.

The department said borrowers would be notified before payments restart.

Mr. Biden’s decision to let the payments resume angered some student advocates, but a bigger fight is looming over a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

The Supreme Court is set to rule on the legality of the forgiveness program in the coming weeks.

Mr. Biden has defended the plan as much-needed relief for students weighed down by a broken system of rising tuition rates.

Opponents say the plan essentially requires Americans who repaid their loans or bypassed college to subsidize highly educated persons who can earn high incomes.

