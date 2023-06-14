A legal war is brewing between Fox News and Twitter as former TV host Tucker Carlson continues to defy his old company by releasing his new show on the social media platform.

Fox News issued a cease and desist order to Mr. Carlson this week to try to keep him from posting his show on Twitter. By posting his episodes anyway, he’s in breach of his contract, say Fox lawyers, who claim Fox has exclusive rights to his content until January 2025.

Tuesday’s episode covered the indictment of former President Donald Trump and featured a monologue on the situation.

“Yes, Donald Trump is a flawed man, but his sins are minor compared to those of his persecutors. In this life we don’t get to choose our martyrs; we can only choose our principles, and America’s are at stake,” Mr. Carlson said.

The episode was the third in the “Tucker on Twitter” show, garnering 58 million views, per Twitter’s count. The first episode drew 110 million views.

