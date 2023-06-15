The GOP presidential race has its first Hispanic contender and third Floridian.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has thrown his hat into the ring in a choreographed video announcement that featured video footage of him running around his hometown and sharing insights into a positive vision he hopes will capture the imagination of Republican primary voters.

“In Miami, we stopped waiting for Washington to lead,” the 45-year-old Cuban American said. “America’s so-called leaders confuse being loud with actually leading. All Washington wants to do is fight with each other, instead of fighting for the people that put them in office.”

“My dad taught me that you get to choose your battles and I am choosing the biggest one of my life: I am going to run for president. I am going to run for your children and mine.”

His jog through Miami in the video highlighted his youth and vigor, drawing an unspoken contrast with the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, the 77-year-old former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Suarez, 45, is the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He joins a list of underdog contenders trying to gain ground on the other Floridians in the race: Mr. Trump and the ex-president’s close rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Mr. Trump has a big double-digit lead in both national and early state polls. Most polls have not included Mr. Suarez.

Still, the two-term mayor is betting voters are looking for a fresh face and a new generation of leadership. He says he can help grow the party — in large part by courting Hispanic voters that have soured on Democrats and offering voters something new.

In an interview with Politico earlier this year, Mr. Suarez described himself as a “unifier.”

“When you look at the world, it is getting younger, in terms of leadership,” he said. “I think that’s an important dynamic, and I have to sell that vision.”

In his announcement video, Mr. Suarez said he took over a “broke and broken” city and has since “lowered taxes to a historic low,” bolstering the local economy.

Mr. Suarez plans to play up his record of reducing crime, confronting homelessness and poverty, and attracting tech businesses to Florida. He says Miami could serve as a prototype for the rest of the nation.

His bid expand the field of GOP contenders to 13. More could be on the way.

Former Texas Rep. William Hurd is flirting with running.

Mr. Suarez, a real estate attorney and the son of former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez, insists the race for the GOP presidential nod is going to boil down to a three-way contest between Mr. Trump, Mr. DeSantis and someone else who catches on with the party faithful.

Mr. Suarez has a tough road to hoe in the nomination race.

For starters, most Republican voters at this time have no clue who he is.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.