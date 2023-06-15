NEWS AND OPINION:

Talk radio continues to be a force in the media world. There are those hosts, however, who excel on the airwaves.

Talkers, a news organization which covers this specialized field, has just named the “Heavy Hundred” — a list of those current hosts whose on-air work includes “courage, effort, impact, longevity, potential, ratings, recognition, revenue, public service, talent and uniqueness.”

And who is on the list? Yes, there are 100 talented folks but we only have room today for the Top 20.

In first place is Sean Hannity, a Fox News host who hosts a syndicated program through Premiere Networks that draws the largest audience of all with 16.2 million listeners, according to Talkers.

In second place is independent financial advisor Dave Ramsey, followed by Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade, Westwood One’s Mark Levin, Radio America’s Dana Loesch, SiriusXM’s Joe Madison, KTRH host Michael Berry, WOAI host Joe Pagliarulo, WYD Media’s Thom Hartman, and Premiere Network’s team Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.

Weighing in at No. 11 is Premiere Networks’ Lee Habeeb, followed by Salem Radio Network’s Mike Gallagher, Premiere Network’s Glenn Beck, Westwood One’s Ben Shapiro, Westwood One’s Dan Bongino, Compass Media Network’s Lars Larson, WABC’s Sid Rosenberg, Howie Carr of the Howie Carr Network, WPFT’s Dom Giordano, and WestStar Talk Radio Network’s Kim Komando.

THE COLD WAR, PART II

Scholars, researchers and interest groups have spent years pondering the idea that a new Cold War is emerging between the U.S. and its assorted foes. This week, Stephen Green — a contributor to Instapundit.com — has also mentioned the possibility of this phenomenon in a brief analysis titled: “Cold War II: China likely sending military personnel into U.S., Homeland chair says.”

Indeed, Rep. Mark Green — Tennessee Republican and House Homeland Security Committee chairman — noted Wednesday that China is likely sending military personnel into the U.S. via the southern border with Mexico.

The two Mr. Greens are not related, by the way.

“We have no idea who these people are and it’s very likely, using Russia’s template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same in the United States,” the lawmaker said at the time.

Mr. Green — the analyst — has advice.

“Build the wall, as the wise man once said,” he quipped, referring, of course, to former President Donald Trump, who frequently praised the idea of a completed “beautiful” wall along the southern U.S. border.

THE WISDOM OF WINSOME

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears has authored a forthcoming book about her life titled “How Sweet It Is: Defending the American Dream.”

She has a story to tell.

“Winsome Earle-Sears sent shock waves across Virginia and the country at large when she pulled off her stunning upset victory in November 2021 and became the first woman lieutenant governor of Virginia and the first Black woman, the first naturalized female citizen, and first female veteran elected to statewide office. She earned intense national coverage because of her unwavering support for Second Amendment rights,” publisher Center Street says in advance notes.

“Through it all, her Christian faith sustained her, drove her, and compelled her to give back to her community and her country. Her unyielding belief in the fundamental righteousness of America stands in stark opposition to the increasingly pervasive ideologies that are dividing the country,” the publisher said.

The book arrives on Aug. 22. Center Street is the conservative imprint of publishing giant Hachette Book Group and counts Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and former presidential hopeful Ben Carson among its authors.

FOXIFIED, THE DIGITAL EDITION

Fox News Digital — the online outreach of Fox News — finished the month of May reaching 88 million visitors to the site. Those visitors spent 3.1 billion minutes at FoxNews.com, accumulating 1.6 billion views of the news organization’s offerings.

Fox News has attracted the largest number of views among the major news organizations such as CNN or the New York Times for 27 consecutive months.

The reach extends into social media as well. Fox News was the source of 30.8 million total social interactions, notching the 105th consecutive month the network bested its competition among other major news organizations, according to Emplifi, an industry source.

Fox News drove 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million Instagram interactions and 3.5 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, Fox News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 28th straight month with 187 million according to Shareablee, an industry source.

Additionally, the Fox News Mobile App reached 6.1 million unique visitors in May.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 60% of U.S. adults say they “definitely” will vote in a presidential primary or caucus in their state in 2024; 70% of Republicans, 53% of independents and 61% of Democrats agree.

• 17% will “probably vote”; 14% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 11% “may or may not” vote; 10% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 4% will “probably” not vote; 3% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

• 3% “definitely” will not vote; 1% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

• 5% don’t know whether they will vote; 2% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A CBS News/YouGov poll of 2,480 U.S. adults conducted June 7-10.

