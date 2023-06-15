Dozens of senators on Thursday released an open letter to Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, pledging they “will not stop until you are safely home.”

Sen. Chris Coons, Delaware Democrat, and Sen. James Risch, Idaho Republican, led the letter, which was signed by 30 additional senators and sent to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

“We write to express our profound anger and concern over your unjust and wrongful detention in Russia. We hope you are doing as well as possible under the current circumstances and understand the enormous burden you may feel as the Russian government uses you as a political tool,” they wrote.

Mr. Gershkovich was arrested in Russia in March and charged with espionage. U.S. officials say the charges are bogus and that he is being wrongfully detained.

Many believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using U.S. detainees as diplomatic pawns against the backdrop of his invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. used a prisoner swap to free U.S. pro basketball player Brittney Griner, though it’s unclear how the American side plans to negotiate for the release of Mr. Gershkovich and a second U.S. detainee, Paul Whelan.

In their letter, the senators said they are committed to bringing both men home.

“We hope this letter makes clear our support and solidarity on your behalf and our desire that you and fellow detainee Paul Whelan are immediately and unconditionally released,” they wrote to Mr. Gershkovich. “Since your arrest, we have advocated for your release publicly and privately. We will not stop until you are safely home.”

The Wall Street Journal has led a vocal campaign involving lawmakers, journalists and others to keep Mr. Gershkovich front of mind during the standoff between Russia and the West.

The senators applauded Mr. Gershkovich for his unflinching look at what is happening on the ground and its impact on real people.

“We believe that a free press is crucial to the foundation and support of human rights everywhere,” they wrote. “We applaud you for your efforts to report the truth about Russia’s reprehensible invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has resulted in untellable atrocities, tragedies and loss of life. Your courageous efforts have demonstrated how these atrocities have affected everyday Ukrainians and helped inform accountability efforts here in Washington.”

