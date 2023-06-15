A player on last year’s WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces blasted President Biden for not extending a White House invitation to her team after the commander in chief congratulated the Las Vegas Golden Knights for winning the Stanley Cup.

Mr. Biden heaped praise on the Golden Knights in a tweet Wednesday, congratulating “the first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.”

“Today, the team and entire community are champions,” Mr. Biden wrote.

A’ja Wilson took umbrage at Mr. Biden hailing another sports team in Las Vegas when her team won a title first.

“When is our White House visit?” Ms. Wilson tweeted, adding a disparaging remark in response to Mr. Biden’s post.

Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR ￼￼ when is our White House visit cause … pic.twitter.com/o9uc88Qg6U — A’ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023

The Aces won the WNBA Finals over the Connecticut Sun in a 3-1 series last September.

Mr. Biden did not tweet any congratulations to the Aces besides not inviting them to the White House.

Traditionally the president hosts teams that capture titles. Mr. Biden last week held a White House event honoring the National Football League champion Kansas City Chiefs.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.