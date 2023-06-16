Archaeologists working in Noerdlingen, Bavaria, Germany, have uncovered a well-preserved Bronze Age bronze sword from a grave containing a woman, a man and a boy.

The weapon dates roughly to the 14th century before the common era, the same period in which the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun lived.

The researchers have not determined if the three skeletons found with the sword were related. The sword, featuring a distinct octagonal hilt, was so well-preserved by the elements in the millennia since it was buried that it still has a shine and sheen.

Bavarian state officials said in their announcement of the find Wednesday that they were astonished at the piece’s condition and the find in general.

“The sword and the burial still need to be examined so that our archeologists can categorize this find more precisely. But we can already say that the state of preservation is extraordinary. A find like this is very rare,” Mathias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Historical Monuments, said in a statement as translated by the Associated Press.

Among the questions researchers look to answer is where the sword was made. Similar octagonal swords are known to have been made in and distributed from southern Germany (where Bavaria is located), northern Germany, and Denmark.

Despite its ornate appearance and lack of wear and tear, the archaeologists do believe the sword was used as a weapon.

“The center of gravity in the front part of the blade indicates a predominantly slashing balance,” the monuments office said in a statement as translated by Google.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.