The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s leadership said Friday that they want the Biden administration to brief them on a cyberattack on the Energy Department.

A Russian cyber gang is believed responsible for the data-stealing hack on the federal government. The hackers breached a file-transfer program used by businesses and governments.

Known victims include the Energy Department, Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles, Oregon’s Department of Transportation and British Airways.

The scale of the attack showcases the need for industry-specific federal agencies to respond and secure networks against complex attacks, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington Republican, and the committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey Democrat.

“Our energy infrastructure security requires the vigilance of sector-specific experts to ensure Americans are safe,” they said in a joint statement. “We continue to monitor the situation and are requesting briefings from the Biden administration, including from DOE, in order to gain a complete understanding of the severity of this attack.”

Ms. Rodgers and Mr. Pallone said the committee will continue working to ensure the security of the energy grid, hospitals, homes and supply chains.

The Cl0p ransomware gang behind the attack began exploiting Progress Software’s MOVEIt managed file transfer solution in May 2023, according to a joint advisory published this month by the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA director Jen Easterly said on Twitter that the malicious cyber campaign appeared largely opportunistic.

“Although we’re very concerned about this campaign & working it urgently, this is not a campaign like SolarWinds that presents a systemic risk to our national security or our nation’s networks,” Ms. Easterly said Thursday night on Twitter.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

